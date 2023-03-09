Davis & Shirtliff water testing lab receives full Kenas accreditation

Water solutions provider, Davis & Shirtliff, has received full accreditation from Kenya Accreditation Service (Kenas) for its state-of-the-art water sample testing laboratory.

The facility is located at the company's head office in Nairobi and is equipped with Hach spectrophotometer processors that can conduct full physicochemical and bacteriological water analyses. The accreditation means reports or certificates issued by Davis & Shirtliff laboratory will be accepted worldwide.

The laboratory will be used to monitor the quality of water samples from across the region and gather data to measure the effectiveness of water treatment technologies.

According to Davis & Shirtliff Group CEO, George Mbugua, the laboratory's main purpose is to monitor water quality against guidelines set by international and national bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

Water treatment

“The laboratory will also be used to monitor quality of water samples from across the region to gather data in this important area and measure the effectiveness of water treatment technologies,” Mr Mbugua said.

The laboratory's target users include individuals, drinking water vendors, borehole drillers, learning institutions, players in the manufacturing and hospitality industries and government bodies. It will also greatly benefit water and sanitation companies, residential estates, property developers, the irrigation sector, and individuals who need to check water quality.

The laboratory technology uses spectrophotometry, titration, electrochemistry for physicochemical analysis and membrane filtration test kit for coliform and E-coli bacteria.

Davis & Shirtliff will now have a major competitive advantage in being able to identify trends and changes in water quality using robust data to help customize water treatment systems for different regions as well as helping its clientele troubleshoot water-related issues and comply with water quality standards.

Regulatory requirements

“Water testing can help these organizations meet regulatory requirements and avoid penalties for non-compliance as many industries and organizations are required to comply with environmental and public health regulations related to water quality,” Mbugua said.

The company plans to introduce mini labs across its regional network, including other East African countries it is already present in. The laboratory is expected to conduct over 3,000 samples within the year, with a typical analysis turnaround time of four days and an express two-day service available on request.

