Davis & Shirtliff partners Millennium Water Alliance in empowering small-scale farmers

Davis & Shirtliff Group and the Millennium Water Alliance (MWA) have entered into a partnership to boost agricultural productivity in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) in Kenya.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two entities aim to provide greater accessibility to vital resources for small-scale farmers operating in challenging environments.

The MoU was formally signed by George Mbugua, CEO of Davis & Shirtliff Group, and Styvers Kathuni, Country Director of the Millennium Water Alliance.

During the signing of the MoU, the two organizations made a commitment to support local farmers by enhancing their access to water and technical expertise.

"Our joint efforts will not only improve water access but also equip farmers with the knowledge and tools to make the best use of available resources. This is a significant step towards enhancing food security and livelihoods in ASAL regions," Mr Mbugua said.

Sustainable growth

His sentiments were echoed by Country Director of MWA Styvers Kathuni, who said:

"By combining our expertise, we are creating a synergy that will drive sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower farmers with the skills and resources they need to overcome challenges and thrive."

Davis & Shirtliff Group, a leading water and energy solutions provider, will bring its technical knowledge and expertise in water management to the table.

With a strong focus on delivering sustainable solutions, the company is set to provide vital support to small-scale farmers facing water scarcity challenges in ASAL regions.

Foster innovation

On the other hand, Millennium Water Alliance has been a significant player in promoting effective water management practices across various sectors.

With their countrywide presence and dedicated initiatives, MWA is well-positioned to contribute to the empowerment of ASAL farmers by improving water availability and usage efficiency.

The collaboration between Davis & Shirtliff Group and Millennium Water Alliance represents a pivotal moment for farmers in ASAL regions.

By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership is poised to foster innovation, implement best practices, and drive positive change in the agricultural landscape of these challenging environments.