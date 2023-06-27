Davis & Shirtliff unveils battery-less solar water treatment plant

Davis & Shirtliff has made a significant announcement that is set to revolutionize the water treatment industry.

The company has unveiled the Dayliff Battery-less Solar Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant, a cutting-edge system that taps into the growing off-grid zero-emission desalination market.

By harnessing power directly from solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, this innovative water treatment solution will eliminate the need for additional energy storage equipment.

Eng. Philip Holi, the Technical Director of Davis & Shirtliff, expressed his enthusiasm for the new system.

Water treatment solution

"Undoubtedly, the Dayliff Battery-less Solar RO plant is poised to revolutionize solarized water treatment applications. With its unique combination of reliability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, this solution paves the way for a new era in the industry," Holi said.

The Dayliff Battery-less Solar RO plant incorporates Dayliff Sunverter 3 controllers and low energy RO membranes, resulting in a powerful and energy-efficient water treatment solution.

This system offers unparalleled adaptability, allowing users to harness solar power, generator input, or mains power, ensuring continuous operation even in the event of a power source failure.

Eng. Holi emphasized the importance of this capability, especially for commercial water treatment vendors who can maximize the plant's uptime and minimize downtime.

Sustainable practices

Furthermore, the water treatment system can be enhanced with the optional inclusion of the iDAYLIFF monitoring system. This advanced monitoring system adds a layer of intelligence to the plant, providing real-time oversight of critical parameters such as energy consumption, run hours, water production, and even enabling remote control functionality.

These features contribute to improved water security and help adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

Davis & Shirtliff, which specializes in the supply and distribution of water and energy solutions in East Africa, recognizes the global shift towards renewable energy sources and the increasing demand for sustainable practices in water treatment.