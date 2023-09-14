Davis & Shirtliff awarded IMS Certification

Davis & Shirtliff has been awarded the Integrated Management System (IMS) certification by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

The IMS certification encompasses three essential management systems: Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001:2018).

This certification reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing water and energy solutions that enhance lives while adhering to the highest standards of quality, environmental responsibility, and health and safety.

This integration demonstrates Davis & Shirtliff's alignment with global concerns regarding climate change and sustainability and emphasizes their commitment to ensuring the safety of stakeholders through regulatory compliance and hazard prevention.

Economic advancement

Alec Davis, the Group Chairman of Davis & Shirtliff, expressed his pride in this achievement.

"We are honored to have added one more badge to our certification achievements, which confirms the unrelenting resolve to deliver quality game-changing solutions in the country. Being certified means ensuring maximum reliability and dependability of all our products and solutions to help Kenyans rip their benefits to the highest capacities," Davis said.

The IMS certification extends its coverage across 83 sites spanning eight countries where Davis & Shirtliff operates. This accomplishment reinforces the company's position as a market leader and exemplifies its readiness to provide excellence in areas critical to the well-being and economic advancement of customers across Kenya's 47 counties.

Innovative solutions

Davis & Shirtliff now joins an elite group of top organizations in Kenya that have received IMS certification, including Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) Kenya, EABL, Safaricom, Bidco Africa, and Isuzu East Africa.

The Kebs Certification Committee officially approved the IMS certification on July 17, 2023, and these certificates will remain valid for a period of three years.

Integration of these management systems not only signifies a commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, occupational health, and safety but also offers organizations a streamlined approach to management processes, cost reduction, improved performance, and a clear demonstration of their dedication to these critical areas.