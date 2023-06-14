Customers to get discounted fares, lounge access as KQ launches loyalty programme

Passengers flying with national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will get discounted prices, extra baggage and access to the airline’s lounges at cut prices through its new customer loyalty programme.

KQ on Wednesday launched the Asante Rewards loyalty programme which entails numerous benefits to its loyal passengers as part of its fresh efforts to attract and retain customers.

The airline uplifted some 3.7 million passengers in 2022, which is a 68 per cent increase compared to 2.2 million passengers in 2021.

When a customer enrolls into the programme, they earn points whenever they fly with the airline which can redeem later to enjoy a range of benefits.

These include discounts on purchase of extra baggage, extra baggage, free access to KQ’s lounges, priority check-in, boarding and baggage drop-off, extra legroom and preferred seat among others.

The programme has four categories ranked on frequency of flying with the airline – Ruby for entry-level customers, Silver, Gold and Platinum category for its most frequent customers.

KQ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Kilavuka said the introduction of the loyalty programme was driven by feedback from the airline’s customers.

“Asante Rewards is a unique African product created from years of research, customer feedback and best practices from across the globe. Kenya Airways is proud to introduce Africa’s most awaited loyalty program,” said Mr Kilavuka.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen lauded the loyalty rewards stating that it is “a perfect step towards turning around the fortunes of Kenya Airways in the promising journey of making it competitive in the global aviation sector”.

The CS however noted that KQ is facing challenges in repatriating revenues generated from some of its global destinations.

“To mitigate this, the government of Kenya is working with the Board and management of Kenya Airways, and the governments of destination countries to find effective lasting solutions to this issue and enhance the stability, sustainability and profitability of the airline,” said Mr Murkomen.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza government is seeking to implement a National Aviation Policy in a bid to make Kenya’s aviation sector competitive globally.

Main objective

“The main objective of the Policy is to foster the growth of the aviation business in Kenya, create an enabling environment for job creation in the sector, position Kenya as a recognised regional leader in aviation, maximise the sector’s contribution to Kenya’s economy and enhance Kenya’s connectivity at a national and international level,” he said.

KQ has recently stepped up efforts to boost its fortunes and this week inked an interline deal with Emirates that will allow passengers of the two airlines to use a single ticket and baggage policy.

Passengers of KQ travelling from Nairobi and Mombasa will access 23 destinations in Emirates’ network through its hub in Dubai.

The destinations include Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

The airline has been struggling financially and is being kept afloat by bailouts from the government.

It last year reported its 10th consecutive full-year loss.

KQ more than doubled its net loss from Sh15.87 billion in 2021 to Sh38.26 billion for the financial year ended December 2022.