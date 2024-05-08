Customer engagement firm CCI unveils modern contact centre

Global customer acquisition and engagement firm CCI has tapped into a new contact centre at Eneo in Tatu City special economic zone to expand its local operations.

The centre, developed by real estate firm Gateway Real Estate Africa, will provide business process outsourcing that supports the whole customer lifecycle in both traditional voice interactions as well as digital.

Creation of jobs

"In addition to large floor plates for flexible call centre operations, the Grade A office tower will incorporate training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees," said Rishi Jatania, Managing Director, CCI Kenya.

Gateway Real Estate Africa has collaborated with BuildHer, an organisation that equips disadvantaged women with construction skills, to develop the project.

Head of Development and Construction at Gateway Real Estate Africa Pumi Lukhele, said the construction industry is among those that are currently creating the highest number of jobs.

Sustainability elements

"It is an unfamiliar environment for many women, but it is a very rewarding field for those who venture," Lukhele said.

The Eneo mixed use development, comprising 27,524 square metres of office and retail space, incorporates sustainability elements such as eco-conscious designs and natural lighting to mitigate environmental risks as well as drive up demand.