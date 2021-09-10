Credit Bank signs deal with Kenya Diaspora Alliance

Credit Bank plc has entered into a partnership deal with the Kenya Diaspora Alliance. The lender will provide financial solutions to enable Kenyans living abroad to invest back home, safely.

Speaking during the official signing of the agreement in Nairobi on Thursday, Credit Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir said that remittances from the diaspora have grown over the years, overtaking global investors through their direct impacts on local investments.

This, Ms Korir attributed to the shift towards digital transformation in the financial sector.

“The battlefield for customers in the banking sector is now being fought on the digital front,” she said.

She added: “Thanks to advancement in technology, consumer preference keeps on changing as does the need for us to transform digitally by offering solutions which address all our customers.”

According to the latest Central Bank of Kenya data, remittances by Kenyans living abroad rose by 20.3 per cent in the 12 months. This amounted to Sh376.5 billion as compared to Sh317.2 billion in the preceding 12 months to July 2020 with North America, and the United States of America, in particular, making for the largest source and accounting for 58.3 per cent of remittance inflows into Kenya.

“As Kenyans living abroad continue to invest locally, we seek to provide a seamless process, thus enhancing the customer experience and becoming the go-to bank when it comes to international money remittances,” Ms. Korir added.

The Kenya Diaspora Alliance and its precursors were instrumental in introducing and popularising technology, notably information technology and the Internet not just in Kenya, but in the whole of Sub-Sahara Africa.

Global Chairperson of the Kenya Diaspora Alliance Shem Ochuodho said: “It heralds yet another milestone, exactly 25 years since the internet was unveiled in this country. The diaspora has undoubtedly become the new Sheriff in town, as the highest foreign exchange earner for the country.”

Dr Ochuodo said that remittances constitute four per cent of Kenya’s GDP. In at least two African countries, it constitutes as much as 15-35 per cent of the GDP. The contemporary African diaspora remits US$ 80 billion every year, according to the World Bank.