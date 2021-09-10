Credit Bank signs deal with Kenya Diaspora Alliance

Betty Korir

Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir. The lender has entered into a partnership deal with the Kenya Diaspora Alliance.

By  Nation Reporter

Credit Bank plc has entered into a partnership deal with the Kenya Diaspora Alliance. The lender will provide financial solutions to enable Kenyans living abroad to invest back home, safely.

