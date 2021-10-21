loans
File

Business

Prime

CRB freeze: Pyrrhic victory for millions of borrowers

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The President also ordered banks and other financial institutions to restructure loans.
  • Last year, a similar moratorium between April and September was issued by the Head of State.  

The imperious army of King Pyrrhus of Epirus, part of present day Greece, defeated the Roman Empire during the battles of Heraclea and Asculum in 280 and 279BCE, respectively. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.