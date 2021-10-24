Court tells Popat’s sons to share wealth with estranged brother

Alnashir Popat

Mr Alnashir Popat whose father Abdulkarim Popat excluded from his Will, prompting a legal battle with his two brothers that the Court of Appeal has ruled in his favour.

What you need to know:

  • Court of Appeal orders Popat family wealth be distributed afresh to ensure that Alnashir gets a share of his father’s billion-shilling estate.
  • The family owns Simba Corp, Villa Rosa Kempinski, the collapsed Imperial Bank among other major businesses.


When Abdulkarim Popat, a successful and respected businessman died in 2013, he certainly did not know that his grudge with his second born son Alnashir would lead the family into battle, which would in turn etch legal principles on division of wealth.

