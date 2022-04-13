Court surrenders Sh300m MozzartBet cash to State over M-Pesa fraud

Betting firm MozzartBet has lost more than Sh300 million after the High Court ruled that the funds, which were frozen two years ago, are proceeds of crime.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that the money held in three bank accounts was part of a money-laundering scheme and should be forfeited to the government.

The firm had defended the millions saying it had contracted another firm to supply an IT software for use in the betting business.

“The applicant (Assets Recovery Agency) has adduced evidence that proves that the 1st respondent (Kimaco Connections ltd) was a shell company incapable of even paying rent for the premises it occupied,” the Judge said.

The judge wondered why the betting firm would pay a third party to procure the software, from a sister company, unless the intention was to launder money.

MozzartBet had claimed that it paid the millions to acquire software from Kimaco Connections, which the latter says it subcontracted another firm-- Open Skies Connections—to deliver the IT platform.