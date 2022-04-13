Court surrenders Sh300m MozzartBet cash to State over M-Pesa fraud
What you need to know:
- Court filings show that MozzartBet used its paybill number 290059 to send the money to Kimaco Connections to its paybill 311372.
- The highest amount sent was Sh50 million in a single day while the lowest was Sh1.8 million.
- ARA reckons that MozzartBet sent a total of Sh256 million within five days, flagging the funds as suspicious. The funds were later moved to an account at Co-operative Bank.
Betting firm MozzartBet has lost more than Sh300 million after the High Court ruled that the funds, which were frozen two years ago, are proceeds of crime.
Justice Esther Maina ruled that the money held in three bank accounts was part of a money-laundering scheme and should be forfeited to the government.
The firm had defended the millions saying it had contracted another firm to supply an IT software for use in the betting business.
“The applicant (Assets Recovery Agency) has adduced evidence that proves that the 1st respondent (Kimaco Connections ltd) was a shell company incapable of even paying rent for the premises it occupied,” the Judge said.
The judge wondered why the betting firm would pay a third party to procure the software, from a sister company, unless the intention was to launder money.
MozzartBet had claimed that it paid the millions to acquire software from Kimaco Connections, which the latter says it subcontracted another firm-- Open Skies Connections—to deliver the IT platform.
