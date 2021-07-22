Court stops Kenya Power from effecting NYS meter reading deal

NYS Supervisor Peris Nduati (right) with Kenya Power meter reader Anthony Kagwi on July 16, 2021. The Labour Court has restrained Kenya Power from replacing over 300 workers meter NYS personnel until a case filed by Ketawu is determined.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has restrained Kenya Power from implementing a meter reading deal with the National Youth Service (NYS) after more than 300 of the utility firm's workers, mostly meter readers, rushed to court to stop the agreement. 

