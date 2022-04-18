Court stops bank from auctioning man’s land over Sh155m claim

The High Court has temporarily stopped the Co-operative Bank from either auctioning or selling by private treaty a parcel of land in Nyali, Mombasa, over a Sh155 million claim.

Justice Olga Sewe issued the order following an application by Mr Jonathan Mturi, the owner of the land, who is challenging the claim.

Mr Mturi says he is the registered owner of the land measuring about 0.9 acres and a guarantor of an overdraft of Sh51.2 million that was advanced by the bank to Quantum Petroleum Ltd in 2013.

He is seeking a declaration that the Sh155 million claim against him is an illegality as it comprises not only the overdraft that was secured by two charges against his title on the land, but also liabilities of Quantum Petroleum Ltd to the bank, which he is not party to.

The plaintiff argues that the financial facility was secured by a March 18, 2013 charge for Sh40 million and another on November 8, 2013 for Sh11.2 million, which were registered in favour of the bank. He avers that Co-operative Bank, in exercise of its statutory right of sale, advertised the land for sale by public auction.

Sh147 million

He argues that whereas the two charges were only meant to secure the overdraft of Sh51.2 million, the Sh147 million indicated in the letter and Sh155.5 million in the statutory notice is a consolidation of all the money the company owes the bank.

“The plaintiff maintains that at no time did he consent and agree or charge the land to secure all the liabilities of Quantum Petroleum Ltd as alleged in a letter dated April 5,” states the lawsuit. Mr Mturi argues that the proposed sale of the land is an illegality.

The plaintiff says he’s neither a shareholder nor a director of Quantum Petroleum Ltd and his only involvement with the dealings between the bank and the company was being a guarantor to the Sh51.2 million loan.

Mr Mturi says that should the proposed auction of his land go on based on the amount of money indicated in the letter and statutory notice, he would suffer a loss. This includes being deprived of his property.

Overdraft facility

“Despite the demand and notice of intention to sue given, the bank has failed and neglected to make good the plaintiffs claim,” argues the plaintiff.

He also wants an order issued directing the bank to furnish him with the statement of accounts for the overdraft facility secured by the charges against his title in the land.

The plaintiff also wants an order of permanent injunction issued, restraining the bank from selling or alienating the land to recover any debt payable to Quantum Petroleum Ltd, which was not secured by the two charges against his title in the property.