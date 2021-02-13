Court saves firm’s goods from faceless fraudsters

Court has saved Junca Gelatines SL's gelatin bovine hides valued at €147,000 from faceless fraudsters. 

By  Brian Ocharo

  • A court has ruled that the items were obtained illegally and ordered they be returned to Spain.
  • The Spanish firm was described as the seller and Hilton Food Group PLC the buyer.

Kenyan and Spanish officials are scratching their heads as they attempt to identify fraudsters who infiltrated a company’s system and ordered gelatin bovine hides valued at €147,000 (Sh19.5 million). The goods were later shipped to Mombasa.

