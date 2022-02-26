Court reverses order allowing Sarrai to resume Mumias operations

Breaking News: Jubilee NDC: Delegates vote to eject DP Ruto from party

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Justice William Musyoka reversed the order he issued last week, saying he had been informed of the two orders issued by two judges in Nairobi, stopping the Uganda-based company from kick-starting the revival process of Mumias Sugar.
  • The Judge had allowed Sarrai Group to continue with operations, repairs and maintenance of equipment, farming and other activities after winning a 20-year bid to lease Mumias Sugar.

The High Court in Kakamega has reversed an order allowing Sarrai Group to resume operations at Mumias Sugar Company after a judge who was hearing the case was informed of the possibility of his decision conflicting with directives issued by two others courts in Nairobi.

