Court puts burden of proof of payments on taxpayers

By  Sam Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • The  tax dispute pitted Kenya Revenue Authority and Pearl Industries, a firm that deals in fabrics.
  • Kenya Revenue Authority was demanding Sh472 million from the company for corporate tax and VAT.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has received a shot in the arm after the High Court ruled that the burden of proving payment of taxes lies with the taxpayer.

