Court bars Ugandan firm Sarrai Group from running Mumias Sugar for 6 weeks

Justice Wilfrida Okwany

Justice Wilfrida Okwany presides over a case seeking to stop the leasing of Mumias Sugar Company to Uganda's Sarrai Group on January 25,2022.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

 The High Court has extended orders barring a Ugandan company picked to revive the financially crippled Mumias Sugar Company from resuming operations for six weeks.

