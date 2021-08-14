Court awards sacked Tatu City boss Sh27million

Tatu City

Construction works at Tatu City in September 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Wambugu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Judge says firm did not give Mr Lucas Akunga Omariba a chance to defend himself.
  • The former CEO denied allegations that he absented himself from work, or that his conduct was unbecoming.

A former Tatu City chief executive officer has been awarded Sh27.5 million for wrongful dismissal six years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.