Breaking News: Police arrest Prisons boss Ogallo, Kamiti head after jailbreak

Cash

Treasury has in the past threatened to freeze disbursements.

| File

Business

Prime

County finance bosses face penalties for not paying suppliers

logo (13)

By  Constant Munda

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

County finance chiefs face sanctions for failure to clear bills owed to suppliers and contractors within the stipulated time.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.