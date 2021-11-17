County finance bosses face penalties for not paying suppliers

County finance chiefs face sanctions for failure to clear bills owed to suppliers and contractors within the stipulated time.

The National Treasury says the government is considering a legal framework that will make county accounting officers liable and punishable for failure to honour, as a first charge, verified bills for goods supplied or services rendered to the devolved units.

The proposal signals a change in Treasury’s strategy of ensuring counties clear debts, with total arrears that were due by June 2018 estimated at Sh41.61 billion.

Treasury has in the past threatened to freeze disbursements under the provisions of Section 96 of the Public Finance Management Act and Article 225 of the Constitution, which empower Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to temporarily withhold cash transfers to counties that persistently breach financial commitments.

“Government is exploring legal mechanisms to resolve the issue of pending bills,” Treasury officials wrote in the draft Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for 2022.

“The accounting officers will be compelled to clear pending bills and on failure do so, penalties will be charged against the accounting officers.”

The proposal follows concerns raised during public budget hearings last month, where lack of a legal or policy framework to compel accounting officers to settle rising arrears was cited as one of the reasons behind growing bills.

This came amid findings that the counties were yet to clear Sh10.79 billion out of the Sh51.28 billion that has been pending since the financial year ended June 2018, according to a special audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor-General.

The bills were verified by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko months before his term ended in August 2019 and passed as genuine claims backed by documentation.

Nairobi and Mombasa account for 70.43 per cent of the bills that are yet to be paid, three years later.

By June 2021, Nairobi had paid nearly Sh5.77 billion, or 48.93 per cent, of the Sh11.78 billion that was found payable three years ago, according to data from the office of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o.

Mombasa has cleared Sh1.96 billion of nearly Sh3.55 billion verified claims from suppliers.

Ms Nyakang’o’s report shows 23 of the 47 counties had by June settled eligible bills that were pending in the year ended June 2018.

Other counties that are yet to pay suppliers for services rendered by end of June 2018 include Isiolo (Sh567.12 million), Kirinyaga (Sh421.64 million), Vihiga (Sh421.97 million), Migori (Sh257.19 million), Turkana (Sh246.02 million), Kiambu (Sh238.58 million) and Narok (Sh225.94 million).

The Treasury says it has released to the counties “significant resources to enable them to clear their pending bills”, citing Sh399 billion for the year ended June 2021.

“To ensure that pending bills are settled, the county governments are to budget for the outstanding pending bills and submit a payment plan and a status report to the Controller of Budget, with a copy to the Cabinet Secretary, the National Treasury, and Planning,” Mr Yatani says in the draft BPS.

“County governments should aim at settling the pending bills on a first-in-first-out basis,” the statement further says.

The backlog of unpaid claims has been blamed for cash-flow issues at the suppliers’ businesses, with some being driven out of operation. This has also had a negative knock-on effect on the economy.

The data shows counties have paid up Sh6.88 billion out of Sh37.70 billion that was initially flagged as ineligible by the auditor-general in the special audit.

Turkana has paid the highest amount to suppliers who initially lacked sufficient documentation for the work done, but which were later verified by ineligible pending bills committees formed by the counties.

Turkana had by June cleared bills amounting to Sh2.70 billion, or about 70.22 per cent, of Sh3.84 billion that had been flagged by the auditor-general as lacking supporting papers.

Other counties that have paid more than 70 per cent of ineligible pending bills include Murang'a (76.79 per cent or Sh388.78 million), Migori (75.49 per cent or Sh202.23 million), Uasin Gishu (71.76 per cent or Sh207.97 million), and Nyeri (70.39 per cent or Sh146.65 million).