Countrywide Innovation Hubs to train 150 startups to boost tech, innovation

At least 150 startups will benefit from an incubation programme to boost their innovation, use of technology and entrepreneurial management.

The initiative has been organised by the Association of Countrywide Innovation Hubs (ACIH).

The association has scheduled 15 startups to be picked from ten countrywide innovation weeks that are running concurrently, targeting to build more engagements around innovation, entrepreneurship and technology at the grassroots level.

The initiative is targeting over 2,000 entrepreneurs. The startups will be engaged in innovation competitions besides virtual and physical capacity-building sessions.

ACIH chairperson Magdaline Chepkemoi said the programme targets to tap innovation among youth.

“Sometimes the youth are not aware that they are being innovative, and even when they know, they are so limited in exposure that they are hardly aware of the opportunities that they could tap into to take their efforts to the next level,” Ms Chepkemoi said.

Among regions to benefit from the programme are North Eastern, Eastern, Coast, Mount Kenya, North Rift, South Rift, Western, Lake Basin and Nairobi.