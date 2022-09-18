Counties forfeit Sh16bn in tussle with Treasury

The Treasury declined to disburse Sh15.8 billion in additional revenue allocation to counties after the devolved units allegedly failed to honour terms and conditions of funding for some 12 projects.

The funds include Sh3.49 billion meant for the Water and Sanitation Development Project, Sh2.39 billion for the National Agriculture and Rural Inclusive Growth Project, and Sh3.89 billion for the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project.

Others are Sh2.8 billion for Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP II), Sh798 million for the Agricultural Sector Development Support Programme (ASDSP II), and Sh789 million for Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project.

“Delay in the enactment of county government Additional Allocations Act, 2022 and failure by some county governments to adhere to requirements of specific conditional allocations. For these reasons, the exchequer could not disburse (the funds),” Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said.

Derailed completion

In June, counties criticised the Treasury for delaying to pay out additional funds.

They claimed that the delays had derailed completion of key county development projects, which had stalled.

At the time, they were still owed Sh39.9 billion.

“In the current financial year, county governments were allocated Sh39.9 billion as additional funds,” a County of Governors (CoG) statement lamented.

The CoG noted that no county government had received any additional allocations with only a month to the end of the financial year they were meant for.

At the same time, the Treasury said it completed the disbursement of equitable revenue share owed to counties for the financial year 2021/22 last month.

Outstanding balances

They had been paid Sh340.4 billion—92 per cent of the Sh370 billion they were to be paid by June in line with the County Allocation of Revenue Act.

However, the National Treasury said it completed wiring the moneys due to the counties by August 29.