Counties double their staff as wage bill crisis worsens

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.Counties have been hiring more staff every year in what has doubled employee numbers in the devolved units.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Counties have been hiring more staff every year in what has doubled employee numbers in the devolved units, worsening the wage bill migraine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.