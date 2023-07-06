Cost of domestic flights soars as jet fuel hits a high of Sh309 per litre

Passengers flying on local airlines are set to pay more for their tickets due to the high cost of jet fuel, which has soared by 50 per cent following the doubling of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products to 16 per cent.

The cost of jet fuel has hit a high of $2.2 (Sh309) per litre after the tax on fuel was raised to 16 per cent from $1.1 (Sh154) per litre, hurting the middle class who prefer air travel to road travel.

Renegade Air, a domestic airline in Kenya that operates on routes such as Kisumu, Wajir and Homa Bay, says the cost of its ticket is likely to increase by about Sh500 for a one-way flight in the coming days.

Airlines usually take into account factors such as the dollar exchange rate, landing fees, navigation charges as well as the price of fuel, which is the main component that makes up a ticket price.

"We are likely to adjust our ticket prices upwards due to the increase in VAT on fuel from 8 per cent to 50 per cent. This means that a one-way ticket to Kisumu, for example, will go up by about Sh500," the airline's sales and marketing manager, Mr Patrick Oketch, said in an interview.

Mr Oketch said prices would be reviewed upwards in the coming days as the increase in VAT on fuel has taken a heavy toll on their business.

Freedom Airline's Chief Financial Officer Abdifatah Mohamed said no airline could escape the need to adjust its fares upwards with the increase in the price of fuel.

"I can tell you that all domestic airlines in Kenya are currently reviewing their ticket prices upwards and this will be passed on to consumers in the coming days," he said.

Fuel tax

"It is also important to note that the increase in fuel tax only affects the pricing of domestic flights. When we fly outside Kenya, it is considered an export, which is tax free.”

Jambojet will this week charge between Sh5,600 and Sh8,900 for a one-way ticket from Nairobi to Kisumu, depending on the time of the flight, data from its online booking portal shows.

The airline also charges between Sh7,900 and Sh8,900 for a one-way ticket from Nairobi to Eldoret between Thursday and Sunday.

When VAT on fuel was 8 per cent, a one-way ticket from Nairobi to Eldoret between Monday and Thursday went for between Sh6,500 and Sh7,500.

Eldoret usually attracts cheaper fares due to low demand from passengers wanting to travel to the destination.

Flights are cheaper between Monday and Wednesday due to low demand before peaking towards the weekend.

Those travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa tomorrow on the same airline will pay as much as Sh15,100 for the morning flight. The cheapest fares on the Nairobi to Mombasa route tomorrow will be in the evening at Sh9,400.

The route remains the cheapest of the major domestic routes due to low demand. Flights to Mombasa have traditionally been more expensive than those to Kisumu.

The main challenge for airlines has been to persuade Kenyans to book early, which is essential for the low-cost pricing model.

The cost of a ticket is also determined by the time of day, with morning and evening flights tending to be more expensive than afternoon flights.