Corporate wellness market surges as workers change with the times

Robert Bosch, a German industrialist, surprised the market when he rolled out employee benefits including health insurance, pension, vacation, and an eight-hour working day, and round-the-clock factory nurses in the 1930s.

Bosch’s famous remark, “I don’t pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages,” capped it all when he needed to explain to his competitors why he was succeeding in business.

Kenya’s corporates are now witnessing a rise in Bosch’s culture by rolling out a buffet of wellness programmes in reaction to demanding jobs and near-stagnant wages that have led to a morale slump.

Corporates, rattled by emboldened employees and the general push to look beyond profits, have seen them respond through wellness programmes that are also receiving the backing of shareholders.

Firms such as East African Breweries PLC (EABL), Safaricom, Unilever, BAT Kenya, and State entities including the Central Bank of Kenya, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, and the National Treasury are all paying increased attention to staff wellness.

Safaricom, which was among the firms that pioneered nursing stations for lactating workers, has taken wellness to another level by allowing staff to plan their leave days in advance to spend time with their families.

“We introduced company scheduled leave to enable employees to take advantage of days preceding or following public holidays and the Christmas break so that they could reconnect with their families and communities,” says Safaricom.

The telco has also expanded its toll-free access to dedicated psychologists from two to six as part of improving its employee assistance counselling programme.

EABL has awed the market by classifying pregnancy loss as bereavement and introduced up to 26 weeks of paid leave for the affected female employees to grieve, setting a new bar for Kenya’s employee wellness.

The brewer is giving female employees or spouses up to 10 working days of paid leave if the pregnancy loss occurs before 20 weeks. For a pregnancy loss occurring after 20 weeks, one will be given 26 weeks of paid leave.

EABL says employee well-being is of utmost priority and the firm continues to update its policies to allow workers to enjoy life at work and at home.

“We have created an environment and culture where all our people can thrive at work and at home. With our culture top of mind, we have embraced flexible working and continued to drive mental, physical, financial, and social well-being amongst our employees,” says EABL.

It is now considering introducing a 10-day compassionate leave for employees who lose a child, spouse, partner or parent. There will be five days for the loss of another family member and one day for a close friend or non-family member.

EABL’s pregnancy loss leave is above the one-month leave provided for in the Employment (Amendment) Act for female employees who suffer a stillbirth.

The same Act, which was passed in April last year, gives a one-month leave to an employee who is an adoptive parent of a child who is below the age of two, pointing to the place of law in furthering employee welfare.

Employers are worried about the well-being of workers, without which, commitment to work is falling and hurting productivity as turnover rises.

Gallup, an American analytics and advisory company based in Washington, says in the ‘State of the Global Workplace 2023’ report that engagement levels among workers in Kenya are at 17 per cent, with 83 per cent classified as either quiet quitting” (not engaged) or “loud quitting” (actively disengaged).

The study classified quiet quitters as employees who are psychologically disconnected from their employer but are “filling a seat and watching the clock” by simply putting in the minimum effort required.

Gallup classifies loud quitters as employees who “take actions that directly harm the organisation” including undercutting goals and opposing leaders at the workplace.

About 31 per cent of Kenya’s workers surveyed by Gallup said they experienced stress daily while 25 per cent said they experienced daily anger.

Gallup says engagement has 3.8 times as much influence on employee stress as work location.

“In other words, what people experience in their everyday work — their feelings of involvement and enthusiasm — matters more in reducing stress than where they are sitting,” says the research.

Other workplaces are trying to promote mental fitness, relieve stress, and encourage bonding by going big on fitness by setting up gyms for staff, for free or subsidised access costs.

The National Treasury in March announced it had set up a gym for its staff, targeting to help them keep fit and improve bonding and team building.

The free to use welfare facility is located within Bima House, Nairobi, and is equipped with modern training equipment and can accommodate 250-300 users daily at different intervals. It is operated 5am to 9pm daily during weekdays and 8am to 3pm during weekends and holidays.

“It is a welfare facility and will therefore be free of charge. The Health Club is fully equipped with modern equipment for training and is intended to operate daily,” Treasury said when it opened a search for gym operators.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and CBK are also following in the footsteps of the Treasury. KCAA is for instance currently refurbishing and converting the mezzanine floor at the JKIA Tower Building into a gym.

Other firms have reinforced wellness programmes with gender inclusion programmes that addresses challenges such as gender pay gap. Firms such as BAT Kenya pioneered gender pay gap disclosures and have been followed by other firms such as Centum Investments and Equity Group.