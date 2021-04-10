Cornel Dixon: How to unlock more potential in Kenya’s digital finance

Cornel Dixon

Cornel Dixon, Head of Africa at Backbase.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

The world has changed forever, but as Africa gets used to the ‘new normal’, there are countless opportunities to innovate and seize a bright future. Digital banking is one of the most promising areas, for Kenya, a country regarded as one of Africa’s most potential drivers for the next revolution. Nation’s 4IR journalist Faustine Ngila caught up with Cornel Dixon, the Head of Africa at Backbase, a global company playing a key role in the digital banking scene.

Related

More from Business

  1. PRIME How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

  2. PRIME My secret of making silage for big returns, from harvest to feeds

  3. PRIME Why some cattle go blind and all the possible remedies

  4. Make hay-making enjoyable and easier with this hand machine

  5. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.