Consumers to pay more for electricity this June

A Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee inspects a meter box.

By  Brian Ambani

  • A small business that consumes 1,000 units a month will cough up an extra Sh800.

  • The price changes mean that for a small household that uses 200 units every month, which has been selling for Sh3,596 for their daily needs will now pay Sh160 more this month.

Electricity consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay an additional Sh817.6 million in power bills this month, which will be used to compensate thermal power producers following a rise in the price of fuel.

