Construction of Lifestyle Heights phase three begins in Tatu City

Developer, Homebridge Limited, has broken ground for an additional 210 housing units for Lifestyle Heights, a mixed-income development in Tatu City, Kiambu County.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony on November 13 2021, Mr Peter Karoki, the firm’s managing director, said that the additional units will bring the total number of houses that the company has built at the mixed-use development to 1,500. Construction of the houses is expected to be completed after 18 months.

Mr Karoki promised homebuyers and investors that the new phase three houses will adapt to the new way of living which will be bigger, better and will offer more opportunities for investment. They will be two bedrooms, three bedrooms on 118Sqm and 3 bedroom +DSQ on 154Sqm.

Lifestyle estates

“After Covid-19 hit the country, we had to change our ways and adapt to the new way of living. Lifestyle estates is purely developing houses based on consumer research metrics and emerging needs,” said Mr Rawlings Omwansa, Head of Sales.

The new phase will see realisation of amenities including a Semi Olympic size swimming pool which will be attached to a clubhouse and a basketball court at the playground. The clubhouse will host the restaurant, gymnasium and more commercial spaces, Mr Omwansa added.

The company has in the recent past delivered on a number of impactful projects, giving home-owners and investors potential for higher yields and quality living within Nairobi.

“We have a track record as the developers of the already completed and fully occupied Lifestyle Gardens and Lifestyle Terraces in Syokimau. We are also having Lifestyle Signature in Lavington as our other complete development,” said Mr Karoki.

The focus on quality eco-friendly homes has earned the developer a name in the market as it augurs well with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

“We have a mission to provide clients with exemplary service in a quality home environment and provide staff with unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development,” Mr Karoki added.

Housing projects

On signature mark on housing projects output in the market by Homebridge Limited since it opened doors in 2010 is the commitment to ensuring that their customers’ needs and tastes are achieved.

For instance, at the Lifestyle Heights mixed-use development in Tatu City, the residents are able to live in a comfortable, secure, and tranquil environment within a well-planned modern city with easy access to the rest of Nairobi and beyond via the various road networks.

The houses have architectural designs with fully integrated amenities and aesthetics. The company has also partnered with all recognised banks and financial institutions to offer preferential mortgage finance rates to potential home buyers. The new phase offers very attractive prices and a wide range of luxury apartments for prospective investors and homebuyers to choose from.