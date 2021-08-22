Competition Authority of Kenya fines gas suppliers Sh400,000 for price-fixing

Cooking gas

A customer shops for cooking gas in Kibera, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

A group of 32 players in the energy sector who colluded to fix minimum prices of 6kg and 13kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been fined over Sh400,000 for contravening competition laws.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.