College of Human Resource Management marks Silver Jubilee

Margaret Kinyanjui, the Principal of College of Human Resource Management, speaks about the college’s 25-year journey as well as the institution’s success and challenges.

How would you describe CHRM’s journey from the day that you started till now?

CHRM College has grown tremendously over the years. From IPM-K College to where we are today as CHRM college. Our growth has been informed by our responsiveness to market needs and trends, especially in relation to growing Human Resource professionals.

Team work has played a critical role to our success because each individual in the team contributes uniquely based on their skills, experience and talent. This has contributed to us developing programmes and solutions in terms of everyone playing to their strengths. Ultimately, our goal is to delight our customers and steer professional development.

What makes CHRM stand out from other colleges in terms of providing quality academic and professional training and integrating new innovative learning techniques?

At CHRM, commitment to excellence is a core value we espouse in the process of delivering training to our students. This has resulted in CHRM consistently scoring the highest number of passes in the Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) exams as per the Professional Examination Board – HRMPEB results annually.

The College has also over the years continued to lead in the Higher National Diploma in HRM examined by KNEC. On the same note, we embrace innovation and that is why we introduced the Open and Distance Learning (ODeL) platform in 2020 when learning institutions closed following the Ministry of Education directive due the COVID 19 restrictions.

The introduction of ODeL was a game changer for us as it ensured that learning was not interrupted and students were able to learn safely from the comfort of their homes. Since then, a majority of our students have embraced the virtual learning option. Online learning also means that those who desire more flexibility due to busy schedules get an opportunity to study at their own convenience.

To ensure that our learning encompasses diversity and inclusion, the college acquired the Orbit-20 Readers, which are assistive devices that enable the blind/visually impaired learner to read books and generally allow them to learn and access all the online learning resources in the college and attend classes. This is in support of the inclusivity agenda whose goal is to make learning accessible to the abled differently.

CHRM William Gitobu Memorial Library has quality books and learning materials (physical and online materials). It has in the past won the Maktaba Awards in recognition of our highly specialized upto date collection of human resource books in the country.

The college has also made deliberate efforts to ensure that the faculty team is a good blend of those from the academia and the industry, with the engagements they offer our students helping them to appreciate a wholesome learning experience that enables them to complete their studies and graduate as well as deliver value in the work/market place.

What are some of the techniques and principles that helped you remain afloat during Covid-19 pandemic and also recovering gradually from the pandemic?

The ability to be agile enough to quickly access the challenges that were brought about by the Covid19 pandemic and introducing the ODeL Learning Management System (LMS) as described above helped us to navigate that period.

The college is also lucky to have a young tech savvy team both in administration and the faculty which enabled training and implementation of the system flawless. While many in our industry were closing down during the peak of the pandemic, we were able to have an intake in the months of July and September 2020 in our newly established ECampus.

As you mark 25 years, please highlight some of the achievements that you attained and the impact of the achievement in your field of practice.

Stamped our authority as the college of choice in delivery of HR professional training by attaining the lead position in national exams offered both by HRMPEB and KNEC over the years.

Steady Growth in student numbers from a paltry 70 students on inception to now over 2000 students taking the HR courses at any one time/intake.

Establishment of our CHRM ECampus in 2020, which has seen us reaching learners from our traditional markets and across the borders.

Maktaba Awards winner in 2010 and 2012 – Best Specialized Library.

Diversification of academic, professional programs on offer to respond to a variety of client needs - accredited by KASNEB, KISM, MSK, etc.

Successfully held 25 graduation ceremonies graduating well over 10 000 students.

Partnership with Cambridge International College-UK to offer their programmes locally through distance learning.

Partnership with Human Resource Certification Institute of US – HRCi, to offer internationally and globally accepted HR certification programs.

Established CHRM Nairobi Campus as Recruitment Centre for the Indira Gandhi National

Open University (IGNOU) of India for their degree and postgraduate programmes.

Co-hosting the Annual Talent Summit running for six years now with our Alumni Association.

Relocating the college to a more conducive learning environment in the Nairobi CBD at the Hazina Trade Centre.

What are some the tailormade courses that CHRM offers that you would recommend to Small Medium Enterprise owners?

CHRM courses are versatile to respond to a variety of needs on all scales of enterprises. We would propose the following courses which we deem important for this sector which is faced with a myriad of challenges in settling up and running their businesses:

HR for Non-HR – helps with people management

Employee & Labour Relations – helps with labour matter issues

Advanced Excel – helps with processes and operations

Leadership and Supervisory training – for middle level supervisors/line managers

What are some of the challenges that you have faced in the past six years and how did you overcome and learn from them?

The key challenge would be the COVID 19 pandemic that affected our students and nation at large. As mentioned above, the introduction and establishment of our ODeL platform to enable our students to continue with classes online was a good example of how the college was able to overcome this big challenge.

Key lesson was that businesses have to be agile enough to enable them to quickly access the current challenges and put in place systems or processes that will speak to the current situation with a view to being able to survive. It is also important to have the right leadership in place to drive this change as well as a well-motivated staff that is able to appreciate what is needed to move to the next level as well as having the right skills for this shift in operations. The college was lucky enough to have this in place at the time.

What are some of the real-world experiences that you offer your students that prime them for the next step in the corporate world?

CHRM is keen on holistic development of learners. We have annual career weeks for our students where we call HR experts to engage and train the students on employment preparation.

Notable topics tackled are: CV writing and interview preparation, personal finance, leadership, wellness, coaching and mentorship and personal branding. We also link our students with internship opportunities some of which progress to employment.

What are some of the community projects that you have embarked on in the past and the impact Achieved?

CHRM runs CSR initiatives to benefit the needy in our community. In 2020, we partnered with our alumni association to raise funds and food supplies for children’s homes. The response and turnout was positive and the HR professionals and CHRM alumni demonstrated their care for the less fortunate in society.

CHRM also introduced a scholarship fund whose goal is to raise funds to benefit the bright yet needy students interested in studying HR at the college. We intend to benefit learners from each region in the country as a way of contributing to a robust and representative HR profession.

What is your daily inspiration that fuels you personally as CEO?

The drive to see the college grow and achieve its annual targets and realizing that the whole college team is looking up to me to help us succeed

I also radiate positive energy that permeates to the rest of the team and letting my team know that if we do well we will be rewarded and practicing the same.

What would you tell any person that is seeking to run a successful business or nonprofit organization?

First, they must understand their customer needs in relation to their product/service and evolve with their changing needs. Market relevance is also critical to ensure customer loyalty and market competitiveness.

They should also grow themselves and their teams so that they are able to deliver the value that customers are looking for.