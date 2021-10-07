Rahim Dawood
Collapsed banks’ clients hopeful as Bill passes key test

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has witnessed the collapse of several banks in the last three decades. 
  • The collapse of the banks has largely been due to fraud and insider dealings.

The National Assembly moved to secure customer investments in banks after the Kenya Deposit Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2020 sailed through the second reading yesterday.

