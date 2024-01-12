Coffee volumes, prices up on return of participants

Traded coffee volumes and prices at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) have rebounded as calm returns to the market, months after both buyers and sellers shunned the market amid shaky reforms.

According to data from the NCE, volumes offered for sale have grown from 3,773 bags on August 15, which represented the 30th auction of the 2022/23 season to 20,199 bags on December 13.

Over the same period, the NCE has registered an improvement in volumes of coffee beans sold from 40 per cent of bags offered for sale to 84 per cent. There was mixed performance in the prices of the various grades of the beverage in the review period.

The average price of premium coffee beans, AA grade, declined to Sh38,377.58 ($240.10) from Sh39,952 ($249.95 per 50-kilogramme bag.

That of AII grade meanwhile grew from Sh29,818.15 ($186.55) to Sh30,281.68 for similar quantity.

The NCE now has an average of 18 buyers at each auction and 10 sellers compared to 17 buyers and only four sellers as at August 15.

The exchange has credited the improvement in activity to the return of confidence among market participants, along with improving global coffee prices.

“By now, the market has gained confidence in the new way of doing things and we are seeing stability in participation. We have seen about 40 buyers being boarded onto the exchange and about half of them have made successful bids,” NCE acting chief executive officer Lisper Ndung’u told the Nation yesterday.

“Global prices are also rising, meaning that even offer prices on the floor of the NCE have also gone up.”

The return of activity at the coffee exchange is in stark contrast with the months of August and September when volumes and prices fell sharply as traders and buyers kept off the market amid confusion over issuance of trade permits.

Auction volumes in August, for instance, fell by 95.62 per cent to 192 tonnes from 4,380 tonnes a year prior.