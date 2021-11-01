Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

Coca-Cola logo

A Coca Cola sign at a store in Amherst, Virginia on May 9, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Coca-Cola is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth $5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.