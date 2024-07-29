Coca-Cola goes the cash way under tough economic times

The harsh economic times in Kenya is what informed Coca-Cola Company’s decision to only offer cash prizes to participants in their latest promotion.

According to Theuri Chege, the company’s country manager, the cash prizes are meant to directly impact the lives of their consumers.

“As a company, we are driven by our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference. We hope these cash prizes can be a catalyst for transformation in the lives of our consumers, which is the essence of this campaign,” said Mr Chege.

Awarding winners

In previous campaigns, the company has been awarding winners shopping vouchers and trips.

More than 1.3 million Kenyans have won Sh122 million in Coca-Cola’s ‘KachingChing na Coke’ promotion, which targets to award Sh163 million over 2 million winners, by end of August.

Mr Chege said the company has awarded nine winners the grand prize of Sh1 million weekly, 35 winners Sh10,000 and thousands of winners between Sh50 and Sh100 daily.

Transform lives

“So far, we have nine millionaires and expect to have four more by the end of the campaign in August. We know that this will directly transform the lives of our customers,” Mr Chege said.

Of the winners so far, Coca-Cola said, nine became instant millionaires, with the campaign now entering its ninth week.