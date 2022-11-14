Co-operation among nations holds key to quicker global development

Since World War II globalisation of the world economy has progressed at a fast rate. This became possible due to expansion in economic activities, especially international trade.

The main theme of globalisation is the evolution of a unitary political and economic space. Regionalism is an inherent part and represents regional linking and cooperation, most of the countries in proximity.

Protectionist measures represented an obstacle to the modern development of economy and trade in the process of globalisation and the general interdependence of the modern world. Hence the liberalisation of the flow of goods, capital, services, and people is the only logical path to the acceleration of development.

Seeing the advantages of removing trade barriers, certain countries have constituted regional institutions within which, they have gradually liberalised their mutual trade. The East African Community, Comesa, EU, ASEAN, BRICS, and NAFTA are some examples.

In this way participating nations additionally, develop their economies and became an instance of successful cooperation. On the other hand, nations that preferred closed economies for fear of being exposed to foreign competition have lagged further and further behind and comparatively speaking, have become increasingly impoverished.

Regionalism refers to a pact among nations in particular geographical regions to lessen and eventually eliminate the tariffs and restrictions to the free flow of goods and services and enhance the factors of production between each other. In the parlance of international trade policy, regionalism signifies the economic unification of two or more nations on the basis of a formal agreement.

The concerned partner set conditions that give preferential treatment to each other as compared to other countries, besides, it also refers to a disadvantage to nonmembers while dealing with partners.

Further regionalism does not imperatively signify a union of nations in particular regions such as Western Europe or North America albeit, this is usually the case but also trade pacts of countries on different continents such as the BRICS which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Multilateralism is a diplomatic term that signifies cooperation among various countries. Former US President Barack Obama made multilateralism a central element of the US foreign policy under his administration.

Multilateralism

Multilateralism is largely a post-World War II element of US foreign policy. Such cornerstone US policies as the Monroe doctrine of 1823, and the Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe doctrine 1905, were unilateral. The United States prescribed the policies, discussing consenting or cooperating with other countries.

At the end of the Second World War, the US became involved in a flurry of multilateral diplomatic economic, and humanitarian activities. The US joined the war victors in the creation of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in 1944. The United Nations was formed in 1945, World Health Organisation in 1948.

The US and its Western allies also established the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in 1949. The US followed that up with the South East Asian Treaty Organisation in 1954 and the Organisation of American States which is OAS. The OAS has a major focus on the economic, humanitarian, and cultural aspects of its member states.

Regionalism may be regarded as an attempt to actualise gains from the unrestricted flow of investments and trade between countries beyond those attainable under international agreements such as the world trade organisation.

Cooperation and policy harmonisation obstacles occur basically because of the large number of nations that desire agreement. If the number of nations involved is large the more perspectives will be there that must be reconciled and the harder it will be to reach an agreement.

Attempts at regionalism are motivated by the desire to exploit the gains from unrestricted trade and investment.

The political case for integration has also loomed large in most hotels to establish free trade areas, Customs unions and the like, political corporation gonna be enhanced and the chances of violent conflict can be reduced by linking the neighbouring countries of economies with each other in addition by combining the economies the nations get invigorate their political weight in the world.

Adam Smith explained the importance of the division of labour in and between nations in his book “The Wealth of Nations”. David Ricardo highlighted the comparative advantages of nations.

According to Ricardo, “countries can mutually profit from trade even if one is superior at producing everything compared to the other.” If we take the example of Kenya, this is why Kenya has always focused in the international market on what we excel at, including tea production, tourism and so forth.

On the flip side of regionalism, integration leads to concerns over aspects of national sovereignty. These concerns arise since, for the objective of the closed economy integrations, the nations are required to give up some amount of control over key issues such as fiscal policy, monetary policy or trade policy.

Although the motion has been strong in favour of regional free trade pacts in recent years, some economists have expressed concerns that the merits of the regional integration have been oversold while demerits have been ignored, such as trade diversions as opposed to trade creation.

Free trade agreements should ideally not lead to free trade diversion and it is argued that markets should be protected from outside competition.

Multilateralism relates to the world economy and it must eventually get reflected in the behaviour of individual countries to the extent to which they behave in a multilateral fashion. For any particular country, multilateralism should be treated as a positive function to the degree to which discrimination is absent.

A major advantage is that different countries possess different kinds of resources and areas of expertise. Nations working together can pool these resources and experience more successful results as well as cost savings.