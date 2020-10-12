Co-op Bank staff feted as energy manager of year

Co-operative Bank of Kenya energy manager Albert Odiya Ouma has been feted as the energy manager of the year in sub-Saharan Africa region for outstanding performance in helping the lender conserve power.

The award was courtesy of the Association of Energy Engineers, a 43-year old global body that among other things, honours individuals with outstanding records in energy management.

The recognition comes on the back of Mr Ouma having helped Co-op Bank implement a robust energy management regime that has delivered efficient performance over the years.

“Recognition by one’s peers is perhaps the highest honour a professional can receive, therefore I am most humbled, and I re-dedicate myself to doing all I can to support Co-op Bank to achieve the best possible energy performance,” said Mr Ouma.

Co-op Bank has achieved various milestones from the Ouma-led energy efficiency and conservation projects such as lighting efficiency project.

Emerging global concerns

Co-op Bank 2019 Sustainability report shows that the lender cut electricity costs by Sh2.79 million to Sh260.8 million while diesel costs dropped by Sh7 million to Sh19.2 million.

The bank says that it realised up to 20 percent reduction in energy costs in facilities where it implemented lighting efficiency project.

In addition, the bank says it realised an overall electricity cost reduction of 13 percent compared to 2018, owing to the various energy efficiency and conservation projects.

The results come on the back of Co-op Bank having formulated and adopted energy management policy that embraces emerging global concerns including clean energy, conservation and climate change.

The bank has also mainstreamed energy management in all operations by appointing energy management champions in every department.

Sustainable finance

Co-op bank has been deepening its focus on sustainability, helping it emerge as the overall winner in the Kenya Bankers Association 2019 Sustainable Finance Catalyst Award.

The lender was also named best bank in sustainable finance in Kenya at the June 2019 Energy Management Awards by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

It was also feted as the overall winner in Environmental Sustainability Reporting at the 2019 East African Financial Reporting Awards.

Co-op Bank recently signed up to the United for Wildlife 2018 Mansion House Declaration, joined the global financial community in fighting wildlife trafficking.