Co-op Bank leads lenders back to physical branches

Co-operative Bank of Kenya branch along Parliament Road, Nairobi. Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Co-op Bank said it is opening new outlets despite migrating 90 per cent of transactions online.
  • Lenders have been saving on cost by rolling back their branch network pushing customers to mobile and online banking platforms.

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has announced it will open seven new branches bringing their total count to 200.

