Co-op bank chief Gideon Muriuki receives second honorary doctorate degree

Co-operative Bank’s chief executive Gideon Muriuki has received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Co-operative University of Kenya last week to recognise his contributions to banking and the co-operative sector.

Mr Muriuki received the degree at a February 25 graduation ceremony held at the institution’s main campus in Karen, Nairobi.

This was his second honorary doctorate degree award after the 2011 Ph.D. in Businesses Leadership from the privately-owned Kabarak University.

The Co-operative University, which provides education and training with emphasis on co-operative development, said the degree is in recognition of his contribution to the country’s co-operatives sector and its principal banker Co-op Bank.

“This conferment of Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) is in recognition of his distinguished career in the banking industry, immense contribution the co-operative sector, exemplary service to the nation, successful turnaround and great expansion of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya,” the university said.

Three decades

“In his illustrious career in the banking sector spanning over three decades, Dr Gideon Muriuki, a Fellow of the Kenya Institute of Bankers has had a great impact on the banking sector and the cooperative movement in ways that have positively impacted many lives. Since his appointment on 1st March 2001 as CEO of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya, a Bank predominantly owned by the over 15 million-member Kenya Co-operative movement, Dr Gideon Muriuki has presided over the most remarkable turnaround of the bank in its history.”

The university said that as a result of his leadership, the Co-operative Bank of Kenya is now supporting wholesale and retail banking linkages with the over 15-million-member co-operative movement through the over 22,000 co-operative societies that cut across every sector of the economy in Kenya.

“With the express mandate to drive a transformation agenda in the Bank, Dr Gideon Muriuki has moved the Bank from a massive loss position of over Sh2.3 billion in the year 2001 and an asset book of around Sh24 billion, to one of the largest banks in the region with an asset base of over Sh600 billion and a profit before tax of over Sh16.5 billion for the first nine months of the year 2021,” said the university.

The university also cited Mr Muriuki’s “great leadership during Covid-19 pandemic by offering critical relief and support to over 15 million members of the co-operative movement in Kenya and the outstanding contribution to the development of rural finance in Africa.”

Co-op Bank pursued growth in the middle of the pandemic, acquiring Jamii Bora (now trading as Kingdom Bank) in August 2020, a transaction whose success got a major boost from unprecedented financial support from the CBK.

The buyout of Jamii Bora raised Co-op Bank’s workforce to 4,628 in 2020 from 4,422 in 2019 at a time when most of its rivals laid off hundreds of employees to cut costs.