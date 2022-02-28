Co-op bank chief Gideon Muriuki receives second honorary doctorate degree

Chairman of the Cooperative University of Kenya council Dr Jeremy Bundi (left) presents credentials for the Doctor of Humane Letter honorary degree to the Group CEO of the Cooperative Bank of Kenya Dr Gideon Muriuki on February 25, 2022. 

Photo credit: Brain Ngugi / Nation Media group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Co-operative Bank’s chief executive Gideon Muriuki has received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Co-operative University of Kenya last week to recognise his contributions to banking and the co-operative sector.

