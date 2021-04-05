CMA punishes Real People bosses over bond misuse

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has taken action against top managers of Real People Kenya Limited (RPKL) and its South African shareholder Real People Investment Holdings Limited (RPIHL) over use of Sh1.3 billion it raised from a bond issue in 2015, which left its investors dry.

Bond holders have never gotten their investments back despite the many promises.

The regulator has now slapped a Sh5 million fine on Arthur Arnold, who was the board chairman of Real People when the bond was issued in 2015. He has also been barred from being a director or key personnel office in Kenya.

Mr Neil Grobbelaar, who was a board member at Real People and chief executive of Real People Investments at the time was also fined Sh5 million and disqualified from being a director or key personnel of any issuer in the country.

Meanwhile, Arumugam Padachie, who was a Real People Investments board member and group chief finance officer at the time and Bruce Schenk, who was the alternate director to Neil Grobbelaar on the board of Real People and executive director at Real People Investments were fined Sh2.5 million each and barred from being directors of any issuer in Kenya.

Refund bond holders

However, James Mwai Mbui, who was the Real People chief information officer, Bruce Evans, who was Real People Investments group head of corporate finance, and Werner Nel, who was Real People Investments group head of treasury escaped.

CMA says the four managers will remain barred until they refund bond holders their money along with interest it has accrued since 2015.

"CMA initiated an investigation into the matter and noted that there appeared to have been a plan involving RPKL and RPIHL, South Africa to use the MTN (Medium Term Note) proceeds to settle an intercompany loan even before the application, approval and issue of the MTN," CMA said last week.