CMA punishes Real People bosses over bond misuse

Capital Markets Authority Acting Chief Executive Wycliffe Shamiah.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CMA says the four managers will remain barred until they refund bond holders their money along with interest it has accrued since 2015.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has taken action against top managers of Real People Kenya Limited (RPKL) and its South African shareholder Real People Investment Holdings Limited (RPIHL) over use of Sh1.3 billion it raised from a bond issue in 2015, which left its investors dry.

