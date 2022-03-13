Civil servants pinched Sh227m last year, report says

The government lost Sh226.71 million due to corruption-related acts reported in 20 public institutions in 2021.

By  Kevin Rotich

  • The Public Service Commission said of the amount that only Sh1.71 million was recovered.
  • Last August EACC recommended the prosecution of at least 20 public officials.

