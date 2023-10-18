Circleg unveils prosthetic limb tailored for African market

Circleg, a developer of prosthetic care solutions, has introduced its innovative Circleg One lower limb prosthetic into the African market.

The Circleg One is engineered to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by amputees in Africa, where access to advanced prosthetic technology has often been a challenge.

"The Circleg One is a groundbreaking lower limb prosthetic designed to empower individuals with limb loss in Africa and around the world. It is the result of years of research and innovation," said Simon Oschwald, co-founder business and communication, Circleg.

He noted that the prosthetic leg limb has been developed in close collaboration with amputees and prosthetists from both Switzerland and East Africa, engineered to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by amputees in the region, where access to advanced prosthetic technology has often been a challenge.

Empowering amputees

"The prosthetic seamlessly combines affordability with uncompromising quality. It was designed with user comfort and functionality in mind. Its lightweight and ergonomic design provides comfort throughout the day, while its robust construction ensures long-lasting durability. It is certificated according to the European Union Medical Device Regulations, representing the pinnacle of industry standards," Oschwald further explained.

In addition to the product offering, Circleg will be offering comprehensive training services for prosthetists and amputees alike, to enhance their lives.

The firm also seeks to empower amputees by actively working to reduce the stigma often associated with amputation.

It has partnered with renowned organisations in the sector, such as Cure International and APDK to scale its impact and support amputees across Kenya.

Remarkable innovation

"This state-of-the-art prosthetic device is set to bridge the gap by offering affordable, accessible, and high-quality solutions to enhance the lives of amputees. This remarkable innovation promises to redefine mobility, restore confidence, and change lives across the continent," Oschwald said.

To fight stigmatization of amputees Circleg has produced a unique dance video in which amputees are dancing with the Circleg One.

“I never knew I could dance as a prosthetic user” said Judith Akinyi.