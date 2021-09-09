Chinese firm recruits toll officials for Expressway

Nairobi Expressway

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.
 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Chinese firm funding and constructing Nairobi Expressway has kicked off recruitment of attendants to collect toll fees as the pay-for-use project nears completion.
  • China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)—which will operate the highway under a public-private partnership—yesterday invited applicants to fill the positions of 36 toll attendants and two account clerks.

The Chinese firm funding and constructing Nairobi Expressway has kicked off recruitment of attendants to collect toll fees as the pay-for-use project nears completion.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.