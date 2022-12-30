Chinese firm behind Two Rivers, GTC to hire more locals in projects

Chinese firm, AVIC International Holding Corporation (AVIC INTL), which constructed the Two Rivers Mall and the Global Trade Centre (GTC) in Nairobi, has insisted on more involvement of Kenyans within its workforce, in a programme to recruit more local talent.

AVIC INTL says its subsidiaries in Kenya will continue with localized project operations and management to address cross-cultural challenges and ease the process to achieve sustainable development and boost Kenya’s capabilities.

The company says its subsidiaries in Kenya have engaged locals to form over 90 per cent of their workforce, even as it enhances training to see them rise through the ranks to senior managerial positions.

“The number of local employees in AVIC INTL Beijing (E.A.) Co Ltd has reached 85, accounting for 90 per cent of the total number of the company’s employees. Local employees are encouraged to take leadership positions through open competition for posts, and many have served as senior management personnel, such as directors of sales, technology and services.”

AVIC INTL says it has launched vocational education projects with Kenyan government departments, with seven sessions of the Africa Tech Challenge combining training and competition launched to improve the employment skills of local young people and promote the integration of teaching and industrial chains.

“So far, a total of 701 people from African countries, including Kenya, have joined ATC’s training and competitions, with 45 of them receiving the chance to do an internship and work at AVIC INTL.”

The company also cites Two Rivers Mall, where it employs local workers accounting for about 99 per cent of the 3,500 workforce. AVIC INTL has invested in, built and operates the project.

Mr Harrison Maina Wambui, who has worked in the Kenyan branch of AVIC INTL for over a decade, serving roles in administration, human resources and legal counselling, says the company’s localised talent strategy in Kenya has enhanced collaborations between local and Chinese workers.

“Through it, I have received training in human resources, administrative governance, external liaison and legal services at the company and I have become a veteran worker in legal compliance and human resources,” he says.

AVIC INTL says its subsidiaries in the country continue to innovate their human resources strategies to increase the number and proportion of local employees while cultivating local technical talents, industrial workers and management personnel.