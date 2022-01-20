Chemelil Sugar MD Gabriel Nyangweso to know fate on Friday

Sugarcane at Chemelil Sugar Factory in Kisumu County on January 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The fate of Chemelil Sugar Company Managing Director Gabriel Nyangweso and Finance Manager Emmanuel Ngala will be known tomorrow as top officials from the Ministry of Agriculture will make a decision over their alleged involvement in multiple graft.

