Charles Keter on the spot for Sh18.4bn power fine imposed on taxpayers

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) on September 14, 2016, sounded an alarm to then-Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter to avert penalties for idle power generated by Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP).

Ketraco, in a letter, said a Spanish company, Isolux Ingenieria SA, was reneging on most of their contractual agreements and there were glaring signs it would not complete the transmission line on time to tap into the power produced by LTWP.

Taxpayers were later slapped with Sh18.4 billion fines for idle power between 2017 and September 2018. Sh10 billion was to be paid through taxes and Sh9.8 billion charged on consumers through a tariff review between June 2018 and May 2024.

Documents seen by the Sunday Nation indicate that Mr Kenneth Sigilai, who was the Ketraco CEO, wrote to Mr Keter, who recently resigned from the Cabinet as head of Devolution, that Isolux could not complete the line on time, hence the country risked being penalised by LTWP for Deemed Generated Energy (GEE).

“I wish to bring to your attention the risk that Loiyangalani-Suswa transmission line being undertaken by Isolux Ingenieria SA of Spain may not be completed as scheduled, attracting penalties from the partial risk guarantee given in the government letter of support to the developers of Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant,” reads the letter.

Mr Sigilai wanted the CS to negotiate with LTWP to extend the deadline to give Ketraco time to look for another contractor to complete the line to avoid penalties.

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) Acting managing director Anthony Wamukota when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee at Parliament Buildings on February 17, 2022. The committee questioned him on the special audit report on Lake Turkana Wind Power Project. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

“We, therefore, request an additional 12 months to source a replacement contractor to complete the project,” reads the letter.

However, no document before the National Assembly Public Investments (PIC), which is investigating the saga, indicates that Mr Keter responded to Ketraco’s letter, a move that would have saved taxpayers the Sh10 billion they are currently paying.

For this reason, Mr Keter has been summoned by the committee, at a date yet to be confirmed, to answer questions regarding the project. PIC chairman Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) said Mr Keter and former Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa will have to explain their role in the saga.

In the letter, Mr Sigilai told Mr Keter the transmission line was behind schedule in terms of procuring and importing necessary materials for its completion.

As early as February 2017, Ketraco noted poor performance in civil works and towers erection, with Isolux mainly blaming way leave challenges. But Ketraco says that even after addressing the challenges, Isolux had not made any progress 45 days later.

On July 18, 2017, Isolux filed an insolvency petition in Madrid and on August 14, Ketraco terminated the contract of Isolux, guided by the Attorney General.

Delayed projects

M/s Isolux Ingenieria SA challenged the termination in the High Court, but the case was dismissed in favour of Ketraco. The company pocketed Sh83.54 million for the work. And due to the delayed project completion, the government was slapped with a Sh18.4 billion bill by LTWP.

LTWP completed the 310 MW power plant in January 2017 but could not start producing power because of the delayed transmission line. Chinese firm — Nari Group Corporation — was brought on board and completed the line on September 10, 2018. Lake Turkana gave the government a four-month waiver and started charging for the deemed generated energy in May 2017.

MPs now believe the selection of M/s Isolux Ingenieria SA was deliberate as LTWP knew it would fail so that they charge the government billions for idle power.

A special audit of the LTWP project conducted by Deputy Auditor General Fredrick Odhiambo revealed that while the firm would charge KPLC for an incomplete transmission line, the government could not charge the company for delayed projects.

The auditor noted that payments for the idle power began without an independent review and the LTWP billed the government without installing a meter to measure the power produced, and without a system to confirm the quantity of power generated.