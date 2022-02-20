Charles Keter on the spot for Sh18.4bn power fine imposed on taxpayers

Charles Keter

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • MPs to summon the former CS over penalties imposed on Kenyans for idle power.
  • Ketraco warned in 2016 that delayed transmission line completion would be costly. 

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) on September 14, 2016, sounded an alarm to then-Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter to avert penalties for idle power generated by Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP).

