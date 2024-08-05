Charcoal prices hit 4-year high as demand soars

The cost of a kilogramme of charcoal rose to Sh82.32 in May, the highest in more than four years, as demand from households and businesses rose significantly.

This marks an increase of 16.8 per cent compared to an average price of Sh70.47 in May last year, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

It is the highest price that charcoal has retailed at since January 2020, when it hit a high of Sh152.25 per kilogramme.

This comes at a time when demand for charcoal has skyrocketed amid an increase in the cost of alternative fuels such as cooking gas and kerosene.

In 2023, charcoal use hit 35,900 cubic metres, which is more than double the 15,500 that was used in the previous year.

“The sale of fuelwood/charcoal more than doubled from 15.5 thousand stacked cubic metres in 2022 to 35.9 thousand stacked cubic metres in 2023,” said KNBS in the Economic Survey 2024.

Main cooking fuels

Charcoal is one of the main cooking fuels in Kenya, particularly for the low-income segment of the population. The most commonly used source of energy in Kenya, however, remains firewood, which formed 93.8 per cent of the energy use of households in 2023, according to KNBS.

The impact of the high charcoal prices is also felt by small businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and roadside sellers who use it to prepare meals.

Charcoal prices have been rising steadily since the government banned logging in 2018 to protect the country’s forests and preserve water towers.

The surge in prices has been worsened by a sharp growth in demand as the country’s population continues to rise.

It also comes at a time when the prices of alternative cooking fuels are rising.

The cost of kerosene, for instance, has gone up by 4.7 per cent to Sh169.52 per litre in May up from Sh161.83 during the same period last year.

The cost of a 13-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas has also increased by 3 per cent to Sh3,221.29 during the same period compared to Sh3,125.4 last year.

The use of dirty fuels such as firewood and charcoal has been problematic for the Kenyan government, which has been keen to project its green energy credentials to the world.

As a result, the government has in recent years moved to incentivise the use of clean cooking fuels to reduce the country’s carbon emissions and enhance Kenya’s image as a green energy powerhouse.

This saw the government remove the 8 per cent Value Added Tax on cooking gas last year.

It also zero-rated the supply of denatured ethanol and bioethanol stoves and waived Import Declaration Fees and Railway Development Levy on these products.