Chandarana Foodplus opens new branch in Nakuru town

The Chandarana Foodplus store has opened a new branch in Nakuru town.

This becomes the 22nd branch of the chain of supermarkets in Kenya. The chain started as a small grocery shop in Highridge Shopping Centre at the junction of Masari Road and 3rd Avenue Parklands in Nairobi.

Apart from Nairobi where it has 13 branches, other outlets are in Kisumu, Eldoret, Nanyuki, Kakamega and Mombasa towns.

The opening of Chandarana Foodplus at the newly constructed Golden Life Mall along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway comes at a time when pioneer supermarkets in Nakuru like Tuskys and Nakumatt have closed shops.

The outlet which was opened on October 7 will give the big boys of the industry a good run for their money as the owners of the chain have promised to improve the services with a modern shopping experience.

The supermarket was officially opened by Nakuru County Deputy Governor Erick Korir, who welcomed the new investors in town saying it is a testament to the region's rapid growth and attractive tax regime.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, at least two microfinance banks and a five-star hotel have also opened branches in Nakuru town, rekindling the golden era of the 1980s and 1990s when the town was a business hub that attracted international and local investors.

"Nakuru is arising from its ashes and is regaining its lost business glory. The opening of various businesses in Nakuru County will create jobs to the youth and create wealth among the investors due to the conducive business environment," said Dr Korir.

The opening of the branch is a boon to farmers as the store, which is famous for its wide range of fresh vegetables and fruits, will support the local economy by buying the produce from the farmers.

“The good news is that our farmers will have a new stream of revenue as the supermarket has committed to buy fresh produce from our farmers," said Dr Korir.