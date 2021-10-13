Ceres maker recalls apple juice over high levels of toxins

ceres juice

Packets of Ceres apple juice. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • South African food and beverage manufacturer Pioneer Foods has recalled its Ceres apple juice brands that sold in Kenya and other Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) countries due to contamination of mould toxins.
  • The recalled brands were detected to have elevated levels of patulin - a fruit-based mould which when consumed, can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

