Cereals board fights to recover Sh13bn in debt 

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is struggling to recover Sh12.7 billion in debt by various government ministries and agencies even as it seeks Sh10.3 billion to purchase emergency food stocks.

The Ministry of Agriculture owes the agency Sh8.1 billion while State Department of Devolution has a debt of Sh860 million, which has impacted negatively on the board’s ability to deliver relief services to the department.

The board is owed an estimated Sh1.1 billion by other government agencies including Sh73.4 million by sugar millers and Sh39.4 million by Murang’a county for supply of subsidised fertiliser.

Some of them have committed to repay the debt while an estimated Sh3.5 billion loan has been written off. According to a report tabled to the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock of National Assembly by NCPB last week, board chairman Mutea Iringo, the Treasury has paid Sh2.6 billion to partly offset the Sh8.1 loan by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Included in the fertiliser subsidy programme is Sh3.6 billion due to Kenya Commercial Bank. The National Treasury granted concurrence for NCPB to use Sh2,657,852,918.29 towards partial payment to the loan. It also directed that negotiations be held between Ministry of Agriculture, NCPB and KCB to agree on the settlement of the balance as well as giving waivers on interest and penalties charged to loan account while they continued holding some funds in current accounts,” explained Mr Iringo in the report.

The bank granted waiver of Sh400 million that had been charged as penalties and waiver of Sh30 million on negotiation fee.

Emergency food stocks

“Pending bills on the fertiliser subsidy programme include ETG Sh152 billion and NCPB reimbursable Sh1.68 billion,” said the report.

The board is, however, seeking Sh10.3 billion to purchase emergency food stocks as it faces stiff competition from millers and traders who offer better prices and prompt payments due to anticipated shortage of the staple caused by declined yield this season.

It plans to purchase three million bags of maize at Sh7.56 billion and 50,000 bags of beans at Sh405 million to replenish its National Food Reserve.

The board is seeking Sh150 million for quality management of National Food Reserve commodities including aflatoxin laboratories, upgrade of grading equipment and capacity building of staff on quality among other issues.

The government through the NCPB has not opened its stores to farmers to supply their produce as it faces stiff competition from millers.

“We are still waiting for guidelines to begin receiving maize from farmers,” Titus Maiyo NCPB communications manager said.