Cereals board fights to recover Sh13bn in debt 

NCPB depot

The National Cereals and Produce Board, Eldoret depot in Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2020. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • The board is owed an estimated Sh1.1 billion by other government agencies.
  • Agency at the same time seeking Sh10 billion to purchase emergency food stocks.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is struggling to recover Sh12.7 billion in debt by various government ministries and agencies even as it seeks Sh10.3 billion to purchase emergency food stocks.

