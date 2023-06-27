CeraVe taps top dermatologists for skincare education

In a bid to raise awareness about the significance of body skincare, global skin care brand CeraVe has initiated an enlightening campaign targeting consumers. The campaign, fueled by the expertise of 54 dermatologists representing 23 countries, aims to educate individuals about the importance of prioritizing body skincare alongside facial care.

The campaign seeks to address the common oversight of body skincare compared to facial skincare and promote better skin health practices among Kenyan consumers.

According to a survey conducted by CeraVe, 90 per cent of the participating dermatologists highlighted the importance of daily body moisturization for overall skin health, with 87 per cent asserting that moisturizing the body is as important as or even more important than facial moisturizing.

These findings underline the unanimous recognition of dermatologists worldwide regarding the significance of body moisturization for healthy skin. However, the survey also revealed that patients often neglect body parts other than the face, with 35 per cent of dermatologists stating that their patients tend to overlook all body parts except the face.

Skincare education

The most commonly neglected areas, as identified by the dermatologists, were the legs and feet (59 per cent), followed by the neck (37 per cent), and arms and elbows (35 per cent).

Edouard Homasson, General Manager of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, expressed CeraVe's commitment to skincare based on scientific research and collaboration with dermatologists.

"We know how critical a proper skincare routine is for the entire body," he said.

The survey also shed light on the top recommended ingredients for body care, with 87 per cent of dermatologists endorsing ceramides. Ceramides are essential lipids that help maintain the skin barrier, retaining moisture and preventing irritants from penetrating the skin. In addition to ceramides, SPF (68 per cent) and hyaluronic acid (39 per cent) were among the top skincare ingredients recommended by dermatologists for body care.

Mary Wangari, CeraVe's brand manager, highlighted the brand's mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all and to enhance access to skincare education.

Skincare products

"By sharing dermatologists' tips through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to take better care of their skin," she said.

Among the tips provided by dermatologists, one recommendation stood out as the most important – moisturizing the body after a shower or when the skin is damp. An overwhelming 96 per cent of surveyed dermatologists agreed that sealing in moisture by moisturizing after a shower is crucial.

Other common tips included patting the skin dry instead of rubbing, taking shorter showers, and using lukewarm water to prevent skin irritation.