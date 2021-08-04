Centum, NCBA Bank ink mortgage financing deal for 5,000 homes

centum homes

An artistic rendering of residences by real estate firm Centum in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Investment company Centum and NCBA Bank have inked a deal that will see the lender provide mortgage financing to salaried and self-employed people in the NSE-listed firm's 5,000 housing units.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.