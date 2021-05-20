Centum firm Tribus-TSG employs 800 NYS graduates

Centum Investment Plc’s facility management arm, Tribus-TSG, has connected more than 800 National Youth Service (NYS) graduates to job opportunities in the past 18 months, helping to soften the economic blow caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tribus-TSG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centum Investment, directly employed 215 of the youths, while 646 were connected to external employment opportunities.

The job placements are in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that Centum signed with NYS in 2019.

“We’re happy that, despite the Covid-19 disruption to the global economy, this programme has been a resounding success in as far as creating employment for our youths is concerned, it actually provided a valuable cushion against the pandemic for the qualifying youths,” said James Nicholl, the Tribus-TSG managing director.

Employment

Under the deal, Tribus-TSG hires a pre-agreed number of NYS graduates annually, while the NYS facilitates recruitment and selection of youths for employment and helps in processing of police clearance certificates for selected teams.

Tribus-TSG then deploys the youths to its diverse clientele base in sectors including NGOs, real estate, education, manufacturing, media and hospitality. The youths hired directly by Tribus-TSG were deployed in diverse fields including security, cleaning, manufacturing, drivers, sales and marketing, control room analysts among others.

“The opportunities created for these NYS graduates aid in achieving the country’s Big Four national economic agenda,” said the Centum chief executive, James Mworia. Tribus-TSG hires the NYS graduates in broad job categories including safety and security, hygiene technicians, consumable operators, electrical and water service workers.

Other graduates are posted in Tribus-TSG’s ICT department, catering, hospitality, entertainment and events as well as construction and agriculture.

In addition to creating job opportunities for NYS youths, Tribus also connected over 504,196 Kenyans through its Ajiry online jobs platform and its Zero Contact Distribution Programme that was used to distribute foodstuffs to Covid-19 affected families.

Third-party interference

Ajiry was established by the Centum subsidiary to bridge the country’s big unemployment gap. The Web Application is designed to provide a platform for workers and employers to connect and network effortlessly, in an environment free from third-party interference.

Training centers were opened in twelve counties to pilot the Ajiry platform, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kilifi, Laikipia, Meru, Nyeri, Machakos, Nakuru, Bungoma, Kiambu and Wajir. Trainers were sent to these counties to teach youths on the use of the platform.