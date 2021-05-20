Centum firm Tribus-TSG employs 800 NYS graduates

Centum CEO James Mworia

Centum Investment Group CEO James Mworia. 

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

Centum Investment Plc’s facility management arm, Tribus-TSG, has connected more than 800 National Youth Service (NYS) graduates to job opportunities in the past 18 months, helping to soften the economic blow caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer

  2. Centum firm hires 800 NYS graduates

  3. Twitter relaunches ‘blue tick’ verification: How to get it

  4. Tycoon behind TikTok firm to leave job to 'read and daydream'

  5. Once wealthy cashew nut women now wallow in poverty

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.